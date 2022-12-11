Europe is hit by shortages of antibiotics
- Rising demand and supply-chain issues for manufacturers lead to lack of vital medicines
Countries across Europe are reporting shortages of antibiotics as demand for the medicines rises and manufacturers grapple with supply-chain snags.
Amoxicillin, cephalosporins and other widely used antibiotics are in short supply, data from various countries show, raising concerns among doctors and officials about the availability of drugs that are relied on to treat conditions ranging from ear infections to pneumonia.
Health groups and manufacturers attribute the shortages to several factors. Demand has rebounded following the lifting of pandemic-era restrictions that has resulted in more illness. Manufacturers are also facing delays in the supply of ingredients, packaging and other components, partly because of China’s Covid-19 restrictions. And rising energy costs are making some energy-intensive production difficult to maintain.
Sandoz, Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG’s generics business, said it is facing delays in filling orders because it can’t get all the screw caps and other components it needs. Centrient Pharmaceuticals Netherlands BV, another major antibiotic producer, said it cut production of a key ingredient because it can’t raise prices enough to offset rising electricity costs.
Shortages are already cause for concern for some doctors.
“We are very afraid, because we heard that the shortage will be for three or four months," said Remi Salomon, a pediatrician at Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris, who also represents physicians at the city’s public hospitals.
The doctors group is preparing guidelines recommending shorter courses of antibiotics to conserve supplies, but Dr. Salomon expressed concern that limiting the duration of treatment could mean some people won’t be rid of their infections.
While antibiotics play a critical role helping people recover from bacterial infections, such as bronchitis and tonsillitis, the drugs don’t command the high prices of branded medicine because they are no longer protected by patents. European government healthcare systems also impose price caps on some drugs, making it harder for manufacturers to pass on cost increases.
Over the past year and since Russia invaded Ukraine, the energy bills at Centrient’s manufacturing site in Delft, Netherlands, have increased eightfold, the company said. The plant makes a key ingredient for the production of cephalosporin, which is often prescribed to treat ear infections and pneumonia and to people who are allergic to penicillin.
“The challenge for a manufacturer like ours is that while the costs are increasing, we can only partially pass price increases to our customers," Centrient Chief Executive Rex Clements said.
The European Medicines Agency said in an email that it is examining the shortage of amoxicillin, and a focus group is working to understand causes and consider measures to mitigate the impact.
The issues in Europe echo those in the U.S., where an increase in infections is also driving shortages.
France has been facing a shortage of amoxicillin, in particular drinkable forms for children, since October, according to a warning French health officials published last month asking doctors to avoid prescribing it. The country’s health service says the shortages could last until March and affect all of Europe.
Pediatric health associations recently issued instructions about how to take amoxicillin pills for adults and dilute them into drinkable solutions for children who need the medicine.
On Friday, France’s health minister, Francois Braun, said on television that the country’s factories are running at full capacity to help rebuild supplies of amoxicillin. “But they’re starting from low stocks," he said.
Data from Italy and Germany also show shortages of amoxicillin and other antibiotics.
In Belgium, data from the federal agency for medicines and health products shows temporary shortages of amoxicillin into the first months of 2023 because of production delays. Zinnat, an antibiotic of the cephalosporin kind produced by Sandoz, is listed as in shortage until March 2023.
Rising demand in the U.K. is also causing disruptions in the supply of antibiotics, pharmacy associations say, especially those used to treat infections caused by Group A Streptococcus, or Strep-A. That is a type of bacteria that can cause a variety of infections, including throat infections and a condition known as scarlet fever, and has been linked to several child deaths in recent weeks.
Health authorities say there are issues with pharmacies replenishing stocks, rather than an actual shortage of supplies. The rise in demand is such that distributors have supplied more antibiotics used for Strep-A in the first few days of December than they did for the whole month last year, according to the Healthcare Distribution Association. Some distributors are capping orders to even out distribution among pharmacies, the association said.
The U.K.’s National Pharmacy Association said that some antibiotic formulations are temporarily unavailable, and although wholesalers say that they will be replenished soon, it couldn’t be determined when that will be.
