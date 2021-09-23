Europe’s Covid-19 vaccination success faces winter test

Germany’s tough privacy laws mean authorities don’t have as much leeway as the U.S. and other European governments to mandate vaccination in the workplace. German states restrict entry to some venues to those with proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 or a recent negative test. Some are experimenting with more restrictive measures, like doing away with the negative test option in some settings and stopping compensation for unvaccinated workers who have to quarantine after testing positive or traveling to high-risk areas.