Excess use of Air Conditioner causing severe back pain? What experts say2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 08:51 PM IST
- Many people do not see air-conditioning as either comfortable or healthy. For some, the temperature is too cold in order to accommodate others at work or at home
‘A reason for lower back pain is excessive use of air conditioners’, a health expert has warned during a medical conference in Lucknow. Dr Dipak Malviya, HoD of anesthesia at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) on Saturdat said that apart from sitting in one posture for several hours, excessive use of air conditioners would also cause back pain.
