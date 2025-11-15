Experts say, avoid these 3 ‘sugary drinks and processed foods’ for weight management and better immunity!

When it comes to building a healthy morning routine, experts suggest starting your day with more nutritious alternatives to tea or coffee. Think warm water, jeera water, or green tea. These simple choices not only hydrate your body and boost metabolism but also support weight management, gut health, and immunity. According to experts, what you consume first thing in the morning sets the tone for your body’s energy levels, hormonal balance, and even your mood throughout the day. Apart from your morning drink, simple habits like waking up early and incorporating a short walk into your routine also play a role in improving overall health.

What does an early start mean? The secret to a stronger metabolism is to start your day early. “Start your day early, ideally around six or 6:30 a.m. Begin by hydrating your body with one to two glasses of warm water infused with lemon or soaked chia seeds,” Dr Rajiv Kovil, head of diabetology at Zandra Healthcare, tells Health Shots. “This simple ritual gently awakens your metabolism and helps flush out overnight toxins,” he advises.

Hydrating your body first thing in the morning enhances digestion and gut function. Lemon water provides a natural source of vitamin C, while chia seeds supply fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which are essential for reducing inflammation and promoting overall health.

Is it good to go walking before you eat? Spend the next few minutes practising gratitude, deep breathing, or meditation. A calm mind lowers cortisol, which is the body’s primary stress hormone, and plays a key role in weight management and overall well-being. Follow this with some movement. “It doesn’t have to be an intense workout; even 20 minutes of brisk walking, yoga, or skipping can ignite fat burning, boost circulation, and strengthen immunity,” says Dr Kovil.

What breakfast foods keep you full longer? Within an hour of waking, nourish yourself with a wholesome, protein-rich breakfast such as moong chilla with vegetables, boiled eggs with fruit, or oats topped with nuts and seeds. To further support your body’s natural rhythm, avoid caffeine first thing in the morning. Instead, opt for herbal teas that contain thyme, ginger, or cinnamon, which naturally support immunity and digestion.

Finally, step out for at least 10 minutes in the morning sunlight to balance your body clock, absorb vitamin D, and lift your mood. As Dr Kovil concludes, “These mindful morning habits, when practised daily, can create powerful, long-lasting transformations.”

What happens if you stop eating sugar and processed foods? With the same advice, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant in internal medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, stresses that “the first thing that you consume in the morning may either nourish or burden your body, so choose wisely. Instead of sugary drinks, try out natural alternatives that help you battle the bulge and boost your immunity.”

To help you better, she explains a few of her go-to morning drinks: Warm water with lemon and honey: This classic combination helps detoxify the body, supports digestion, and boosts metabolism, aiding in gradual fat loss.

Jeera (cumin) water: Known for its digestive and anti-inflammatory benefits, it reduces bloating, improves nutrient absorption, and keeps you feeling light and energetic.

Green or herbal teas (tulsi, ginger): These antioxidant-rich teas strengthen immunity, fight free radicals, and naturally enhance metabolism. “These natural drinks, when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise, may help in managing weight effectively while boosting immunity. But it’s important to take these under expert guidance to avoid self-experimentation,” says Dr Agarwal.