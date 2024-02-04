Explained | Monkey fever kills 2 in Karnataka: Definition, transmission, prevention and more
According to details, cattle are probably important hosts for adult Haemophysalis spinigera ticks, that are being considered as the principal vector for Monkey fever.
Recently, two people succumbed to Kyasanur Forest Disease so far in Karnataka, which prompted state Health department officials to hold meetings and review the preparedness to tackle the spread of the viral infection, reported news agency PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message