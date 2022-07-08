Explained: The reason behind fluctuation in numbers of Covid cases

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour
The present surge in Covid-19 cases is not a sign of a new wave, say experts. According to them even though daily infections were rising but due to mild nature of current wave, it's also coming down rapidly.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions.
"We have been observing that covid positive patients are getting better in 48 to 72 hours. Nobody has required any remdesivir or immunotherapy. Patients are not having major complications. So, the good thing is that Vaccination has helped everyone. Even though the cases were rising but due to mild nature of current wave, it's also going down as people are recovering and getting better with home medication. Gradually the intensity and severity of cold is coming down. So there is no need to panic," said Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai
It has also been emphasised by the experts that people not wearing face masks or taking booster vaccine doses may have caused the surge as unlike a wave, it is not equally distributed across regions.
Meanwhile, India reported 18,815 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated today. With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,22,335.
A new sub-variant BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in various countries including India, World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
