Explained: The reason behind fluctuation in numbers of Covid cases

"We have been observing that covid positive patients are getting better in 48 to 72 hours. Nobody has required any remdesivir or immunotherapy. Patients are not having major complications. So, the good thing is that Vaccination has helped everyone. Even though the cases were rising but due to mild nature of current wave, it's also going down as people are recovering and getting better with home medication. Gradually the intensity and severity of cold is coming down. So there is no need to panic," said Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai