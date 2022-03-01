Even though Omicron is causing 'milder' infections as compared to Delta, the variant has significantly changed the future course of COVID mostly because of 3 reasons. First, the variant spreads faster than the previously identified ones. Second, it shows immune escape properties. Third, people infected with Omicron have reported a wide range of symptoms that are distinct from one another. Recent studies have shown apart from flu-like symptoms like sore throat, fever and body ache, patients are also complaining of irritations in skin, tongue and other parts, which are less talked about but can be equally disturbing.

What are the COVID symptoms on the tongue?

COVID is known to hit your oral health too. Many patients infected with it have complained of bumps, swellings on the tongue, many also reported mouth ulcers. Such symptoms can cause discomfort while eating. Cases of COVID tongue were also reported during the Omicron wave.

Experts say that COVID tongue can be caused by the virus and also due to the heavy load of antibiotic medication.

Tim Spector, ZOE COVID Study app had tweeted that, "....Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers . If you have a strange symptom or even just a headache and fatigue stay at home !"

Why these symptoms are less talked about?

These symptoms are less talked about mostly because of 2 reasons. First, maybe because they are less reported and secondly, they are less severe than the other symptoms of the virus.

WHO has, however, warned that Omicron symptoms should not be ignored as mild cold and flu. It might be less severe than Delta, but it is not a mild disease, the UN Health agency warned time and again.

What are the other Omicron symptoms?

Several studies have revealed sore throat and body pain, especially in the shoulders and legs, as the main symptoms of Omicron.

UK-based coronavirus tracker ZOE COVID app has said in a study that people suffering from the COVID variant also complain of runny nose, headache, fatigue (mild or severe), sneezing.

The pain can be persistent and can keep bothering you till you recover from the disease fully. Patients suffer from numbness and weakness in the legs. Many also complain of stiffness and numbness of the shoulder.

