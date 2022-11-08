Explained: What is vestibular hypofunction that Varun Dhawan is suffering from?1 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 07:51 PM IST
In Vestibular hypofunction, the part of the inner ear that is responsible for balance becomes dysfunctional
The vestibular system, which is located in the inner ear and cooperates with your eyes and muscles to keep you balanced, is explained by NHS (National Health Service) Lanarkshire. Vestibular hypofunction occurs when the inner ear part of your balance system fails to work properly.