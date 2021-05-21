Explainer: Do I still have to wear a mask? What about kids?

The CDC director says there was new science in recent weeks that supported easing the advice on masks and social distancing. She said there was new evidence that COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world settings, are effective against virus variants and prevent the spread of the virus. In announcing the new advice, she also cited the drop in infections in the US, the wide availability of vaccines and the expansion to ages 12 and up for the shots.

