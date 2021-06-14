In yet another addition to the treatments being tried for management of covid-19 patients, several private and government hospitals across the country are increasingly using monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy. The treatment --a combination of drugs-- also used on former US President Donald Trump, was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in May. While Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh recently used the injections to more than 10 people so far, Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital has also started the treatment in parallel to several private hospitals in the national capital, Mumbai and other states. The monoclonal antibodies were previously used in treatment of diseases such as Ebola and HIV. The department of Biotechnology is also supporting the development of monoclonal antibodies against covid-19.

What is Monoclonal antibodies cocktail therapy?

Similar to antibodies which are proteins that the body naturally produces to defend itself against disease, Monoclonal Antibodies are artificially created in the lab, tailor-made to fight the disease they treat. Casirivimab and Imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells. Two distinct antibodies bind non-competitively to the covid-19 virus cell surface and prevent the virus from infecting healthy cells. Using two antibodies protects against emergence of resistance. Monoclonal antibodies such as Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab are also being used which result in faster recovery, doctors claim. In February 2021, the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to the antibody cocktail for the treatment of mild to moderate covid-19 patients. Doctors have said that the single dose infusion-based treatment can be provided on an outpatient or day care basis and marks a dramatic shift in covid-19 care in India.

How does Monoclonal antibodies cocktail therapy for Covid-19 work and who should take it?

The artificially prepared neutralizing antibodies neutralize the replicating viruses. Hence effective only in the phase when the virus is actively replicating. It is not a drug and does not bring about any change in the host. The benefit is actually absence or worsening symptoms and signs, explained Dr Zafar Ahmed, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine, Sleep and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital Mohali. The therapy has not been extensively used in India. This cocktail therapy is recommended in those patients who are at high risk of disease progression in the presence of multiple comorbidities. “Also, it should be used in very early phase of the disease course in covid-19 in those patients who do not have organ involvement and are not on oxygen support. It is used only mild to moderate cases," said Ahmed. This therapy is most effective if taken as early as possible in the disease course so the sooner the better, even if the patient is not feeling that bad yet. In high-risk patients, receiving treatment earlier, when symptoms are less severe, may help prevent progression of the disease that would otherwise require hospitalisation. However, physician consultation and prescription are mandatory to receive this treatment.

What is the cost and advantages of Monoclonal antibodies cocktail therapy?

Total cost of monoclonal antibody therapy is anywhere between ₹1.2-1.3 lacs. Ahmed explained that however, only half the dose is recommended in Indian population, the cost is reduced to half when shared in two patients. “It is a very safe therapy and can be done in Emergency or Day care and hence avoid admission. It is not recommended in severe cases," said Ahmed. The main advantage of Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy is that it prevents Covid from becoming life threatening, by controlling it at the very initial stage. However, doctors claim that it is too early to comment on its actual impact.

How is Monoclonal antibodies cocktail therapy given to a patient, challenges and risks associated

Monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy is given through an intravenous (IV) infusion or via subcutaneous route and requires about an hour to administer, followed by an hour of observation and monitoring. Post administration, the patient is discharged after a few hours of observation. Regardless of whether a patient has received the monoclonal antibody therapy, anyone who has tested positive for covid-19 needs to quarantine. There are no challenges in conducting the therapy as such, just the usual standard precautions are required to be taken. The risks associated are like any other such therapy that is why it is preferred to be given in hospitals and not clinics.

Does the therapy help?

Dr Salil Bendre, Consultant, Pulmonology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, said that the therapy helped two severely obese and co-morbid patients recover significantly. Since June 1, the hospital has successfully administered the antibody cocktail to 4 patients to prevent the probability of serious covid-19 illness in elderly, high risk patients. Similarly, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital successfully administered Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy last week to two of its extremely high-risk coronavirus senior citizen patients, suffering from cardiac issues, saving them from developing severe complications. Dr Sandeep Nayar, Senior Director and head of the department, Chest and Respiratory Diseases, who had administered the therapy, said that he decided to conduct another RTPCR test to ascertain the status of the infection just 5 days after giving the therapy and it turned out to be a definite negative. This is the fastest ever recovery reported in elderly patients especially those with comorbidities. The therapy has undeniably proved to be a ‘game-changer’ in the fight against Covid, he claimed. “This fast and effective treatment for COVID -19 will save patients at highest risk from falling critically ill, getting hospitalized or possibly dying of complications from covid-19," said Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta.

