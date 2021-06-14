The artificially prepared neutralizing antibodies neutralize the replicating viruses. Hence effective only in the phase when the virus is actively replicating. It is not a drug and does not bring about any change in the host. The benefit is actually absence or worsening symptoms and signs, explained Dr Zafar Ahmed, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine, Sleep and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital Mohali. The therapy has not been extensively used in India. This cocktail therapy is recommended in those patients who are at high risk of disease progression in the presence of multiple comorbidities. “Also, it should be used in very early phase of the disease course in covid-19 in those patients who do not have organ involvement and are not on oxygen support. It is used only mild to moderate cases," said Ahmed. This therapy is most effective if taken as early as possible in the disease course so the sooner the better, even if the patient is not feeling that bad yet. In high-risk patients, receiving treatment earlier, when symptoms are less severe, may help prevent progression of the disease that would otherwise require hospitalisation. However, physician consultation and prescription are mandatory to receive this treatment.