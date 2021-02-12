Explainer: The confusion of Covishield dosing

NEW DELHI : Widely considered the frontrunner and the most promising candidate at the start of the pandemic, the AstraZeneca vaccine —and, with it, Serum Institute of India’s version Covishield—has sparked controversy due to its confusing efficacy numbers.

The confusion has not ended even though it has been more than a month since the jab, co-developed by Oxford University, got regulatory authorization in various countries. The World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) is the latest to join this debate, suggesting an 8-12 week interval between two doses. Mint delves into AstraZeneca’s myriad efficacy rates:

What is the efficacy issue?

AstraZeneca and University of Oxford had released interim data from the vaccine’s phase 3 efficacy trial in the UK and Brazil back in November, which was met with elation as the data showed that giving half a dose first, followed by a standard dose led to a 90% efficacy, higher than 62% for two full doses. However, criticism followed after it was found that the 90% efficacy figure was a mistake by researchers and that they did not have sufficient data on it.

Later, experts read the fine print, and it was found that even the 62% figure was due to a combination of various dosing intervals. Efficacy of the vaccine was actually in the range of 53-80% depending on the interval, which could be anywhere from less than six weeks to more than 12. In India, the SEC’s recommendation and regulator’s directive for dosing interval is 4-6 weeks.

Then, last week, AstraZeneca’s fresh analysis of old efficacy data showed the vaccine had 82.4% efficacy for a dosing interval of more than 12 weeks, which only added to the confusion.

Another controversy erupted when studies showed that the vaccine was not very effective against the mutant strain found in South Africa, following which the country ordered a halt on the jabs.

What does the WHO say about AstraZeneca’s vaccine?

Despite mounting controversy and criticism, the WHO has backed the vaccine, with the SAGE even recommending its use for people above 65 years of age despite insufficient evidence on efficacy in this group.

A few countries, such as France and Germany, advised against the use of the vaccine for people in that age group. The WHO expert panel have cited reduction in severe disease and mortality as reason to use the vaccine in that particular age group.

What is the efficacy data for other vaccines?

Most other vaccine developers have released efficacy data that correspond to one dosing interval. For Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, Sputnik V and Novavax’s protein subunit vaccine, the interval is three weeks each and efficacy is 95%, 91.6% and 89.3%, respectively.

Moderna claimed an efficacy of 94.1% for a four-week interval between doses. Although dosing during Moderna’s trial varied between three to four weeks, it is still a lower range than Oxford’s trial.

What are the challenges of longer dosing interval?

Many experts don’t like the idea of long intervals between doses in the middle of a pandemic. While single-dose efficacious vaccines are the best during a pandemic as people do not have to turn up twice to the healthcare facility, the second-best alternative is a 3-4 week interval between doses. This will allow the immune system to be ready for the booster shot while being reasonably convenient for authorities to manage large populations. Another problem with a longer interval is that it can impede the aim of providing some part of the population immunity against the disease. With longer intervals, there is also the possibility that both the authorities and the beneficiary may forget the second dose.

What can the Centre do?

The Indian government has not been keen on increasing the interval between doses, with officials from the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration against Covid-19 (NEGVAC) sticking to the interval laid down by the Indian regulator. This is despite Serum Institute officials, including chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla, pushing for a three-month interval. With the WHO panel now suggesting a longer interval, the focus will be on whether the central government would follow the recommendations and suggest two full doses at an interval of 12 weeks.

