Explainer: The confusion of Covishield dosing

Many experts don’t like the idea of long intervals between doses in the middle of a pandemic. While single-dose efficacious vaccines are the best during a pandemic as people do not have to turn up twice to the healthcare facility, the second-best alternative is a 3-4 week interval between doses. This will allow the immune system to be ready for the booster shot while being reasonably convenient for authorities to manage large populations. Another problem with a longer interval is that it can impede the aim of providing some part of the population immunity against the disease. With longer intervals, there is also the possibility that both the authorities and the beneficiary may forget the second dose.