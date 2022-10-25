Unilever Plc issued a voluntary product recall to the customer level of select lot codes of dry shampoo produced prior to October 2021. The dry shampoo aerosol products being recalled were from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé. As per the company's statement, the reason for the recall is potential elevated levels of benzene. The company did not release the amount of benzene found in the products, though said it was recalling them out of an abundance of caution.

