Exposure to common cold coronavirus boosts immune response against SARS-CoV-2

Naturally, this also had a positive effect on the generation of antibodies. Even after the first dose of the vaccine, the body was able to produce antibodies against the preserved section of the spike protein at a rate usually seen after booster vaccinations. “Even following vaccination, the body is able to utilize at least some of its immunological memory – provided it has had previous exposure to endemic coronaviruses," said co-corresponding author Professor Dr Andreas Thiel, a Charité researcher based at both the Si-M and the BCRT.