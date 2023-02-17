Eye drops may stave off nearsightedness in children
Researchers found medicated eye drops used over two years reduced incidence of myopia
Drops used to dilate the eyes before exams could stave off nearsightedness in children, researchers said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×