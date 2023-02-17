Eye drops may stave off nearsightedness in children
Researchers found medicated eye drops used over two years reduced incidence of myopia
Drops used to dilate the eyes before exams could stave off nearsightedness in children, researchers said.
Using low-concentration atropine eye drops in children could delay the onset of myopia, or nearsightedness, according to research published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.Severe myopia puts people at greater risk of sight-threatening issues, such as retinal detachment, glaucoma and cataracts, eye doctors say. About one-third of the U.S. population is myopic, and eye researchers expect the number will increase to almost 60% by 2050, as people spend more time on their phones and indoors on their computers.
Myopia occurs when the eyeball gets longer and the light entering the eye no longer reaches the retina at the back of the eye, doctors say. That leads to the need for glasses or contact lenses, which work by directing light back onto the retina.
Atropine drops relax muscles in the eye, dilating the pupil and preventing people from seeing what is close to them, doctors say. That is why researchers thought the drops might stave off nearsightedness, said Nimesh Patel, an assistant professor of ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School who wasn’t involved in the study. But it is still a mystery how exactly the drops work to counteract nearsightedness, he said.
Researchers in Hong Kong evaluated 353 children between the ages of 4 and 9 who didn’t meet the clinical definition for myopia but were nearsighted enough to be considered at risk. One group was assigned a placebo, another group was assigned 0.01% atropine eye drops, and a third group was assigned 0.05% atropine eye drops. The children used the drops every night for two years, after which researchers measured their eyesight and eyeball length.
The researchers found that the higher-dose group had a lower rate of myopia incidence after two years compared with the other two groups. That same group also had a lower percentage of children experiencing a steep increase in nearsightedness, also known as fast myopic shift, over the two years.
After two years, just 28% of the children in the higher-dose group developed myopia, compared with 46% of those in the lower-dose group and 53% of the children in the placebo group. Twenty-five percent of children in the higher-dose group experienced fast myopic shift, compared with 45% in the lower-dose group and 54% of children in the placebo group. The researchers noted that the differences between the placebo and lower-dose group weren’t statistically significant.
The children in the higher-dosegroup also experienced less lengthening of the eyeball than the other groups.
The findingsshow myopia can be delayed, though not necessarily prevented, said Jason Lam, lead author of the paper and an associate professor in the department of ophthalmology and visual science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. It is too soon to say whether using atropine drops can prevent myopia altogether, he said. He and his team are still following the three groups to see what happens in coming years.
Even delaying myopia could be a boon for eye health, according to Dr. Lam. Myopia tends to progress most quickly in very young children and tapers off after puberty, he said. Delaying the onset of myopia could potentially reduce the final degree of nearsightedness as an adult. That is the hope, he said, though it isn’t yet known whether that is the case.
Other studies have shown that atropine can slow the progression of myopia, said Harvard’s Dr. Patel. What sets this study apart is that it looked at intervening with the onset of myopia, he said.
Dr. Patel also noted that the rate of adverse events was low. The standard dose used in medical settings is 1% atropine, said Dr. Patel, and the researchers used one-twentieth of that dosage, he said. The most common adverse event was light sensitivity, the rates of which were relatively similar across groups, he said.