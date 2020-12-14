Fake covid-19 vaccines proliferating on dark web, says new research

Experts and health organizations have been expecting such scams for a while now, and have issued warnings about the possibility of the same. In fact, while misinformation about the efficacy of vaccines has been growing worldwide, some say India will have its own set of issues to deal with. “You’ll not see typical conspiracy theories here," said Rakesh Dubbudu, co-founder of Factly, an International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) approved fact-checking organization. “What I suspect is a lot of misinformation around availability, black marketing, side effects, which could be very Indian in a sense and not in line with the global norms of misinformation," he added.