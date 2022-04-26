This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Coronavirus is known to be infecting even those who are fully vaccinated; though the rate of severity is less in these individuals, health experts have said.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As India sees a sudden upsurge in Covid-19 cases , right after Covid curbs were eased throughout, there is one query that plagues the mind. Are the vaccinated susceptible to Covid-19?
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As India sees a sudden upsurge in Covid-19 cases , right after Covid curbs were eased throughout, there is one query that plagues the mind. Are the vaccinated susceptible to Covid-19?
A research study published in the journal Eurosurveillance has found certain symptoms in the people who were vaccinated against Covid-19 and then got affected by the deadly virus. However, these Covid-19 symptoms are difficult to be confirmed as they are similar to what common cold symptoms would look like.
A research study published in the journal Eurosurveillance has found certain symptoms in the people who were vaccinated against Covid-19 and then got affected by the deadly virus. However, these Covid-19 symptoms are difficult to be confirmed as they are similar to what common cold symptoms would look like.
Coronavirus is known to be infecting even those who are fully vaccinated; though the rate of severity is less in these individuals, health experts have said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Getting infected by Covid-19 virus even after being vaccinated against it is known as breakthrough infections.
As per a study in Washington state, 1 in 5,000 experienced a breakthrough infection between 17 January and 21 August last year. "More recently, some populations have shown breakthrough infection rates of approximately 1 in 100 fully vaccinated people," a John Hopkins report says.
"Although any fully vaccinated person can experience a breakthrough infection, people with weakened immune systems caused by certain medical conditions or treatments (including organ transplants, HIV and some cancers and chemotherapy) are more likely to have breakthrough infections," experts at John Hopkins say.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Covid-19 transmissibility
Covid-19 can be transmitted from one infected human to several healthy individuals through droplets of breath, cough and sneeze.
Even if the Covid infection is less severe for one, it may be dangerous for the person to whom the virus gets transmitted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There's no visible pathway of transmission of virus. People often transmit the virus without their knowledge as they are not aware if they have Covid-19.
Symptoms of Covid-19 in fully vaccinated people
As per the research, the key symptoms of Covid seen in fully vaccinated individuals are:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Cough: A new continuous cough is an indication of COVID
-Runny nose: Runny nose much alike to that of allergies is also a COVID indication
-Fatigue: One of the most commonly seen signs of a COVID infection, fatigue should never be ignored. Dr Angelique Coetzee, who first warned about the Omicron strain in South Africa, had said that fatigue was one of the main symptoms of the variant.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fatigue along with dizziness or fainting are the two early signs of Omicron infection.
Covid has always been linked with fatigue, both before and after the infection. Fatigue or extreme tiredness is said to be an indication of long Covid and is found in many people
-Sore throat: An itchy, scratchy throat clearly says that the person has been infected with Covid.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Headache: Mild to severe headache is an indication of viral attack
-Muscle pain: Severe pain and cramps in the muscles should be taken care of immediately
-Fever: A high body temperature is an indication of virus invasion
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vaccination safeguards the human body from the severities caused by the viral attack. Health experts have confirmed that though vaccination does not completely cut down the chance of contracting the infection, it prevents the occurrence of severity.