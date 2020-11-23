FDA allows emergency use of drug Trump got for covid-19

US health officials have agreed to allow the emergency use of a second antibody drug to help the immune system fight covid-19, an experimental medicine that President Donald Trump was given when he was sickened last month.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized use of the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug on Saturday to try to prevent hospitalization and worsening disease from developing in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

The drug is given as a one-time treatment through an IV. The FDA allowed its use in adults and children 12 and over who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms) and who are at high risk of severe illness from the coronavirus because of age or certain other medical conditions.

Emergency authorization allows use of the drug to start while studies are continuing to establish safety and effectiveness.

Early results suggest the drug may reduce covid-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression, the FDA said.

Regeneron said initial doses will be made available to roughly 300,000 patients through a federal government allocation programme. Patients will not be charged for the drug but may have to pay part of the cost of giving the IV.

Initial supplies will likely be vastly outstripped by demand as US has surged past 10 million reported cases.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes to target and help eliminate viruses, but it can take weeks for the best ones to form after an infection occurs. The drugs are concentrated versions of ones that proved best able to do this in lab and animal tests, and in theory help the body start to fight the virus right away.

The Regeneron drug is a combo of two antibodies to enhance the chances it will prove effective.

Earlier this month, the FDA gave emergency authorization to a single-antibody drug from Eli Lilly that also is still being studied.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via