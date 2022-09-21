FDA baby formula oversight is criticized in internal review
- Shortcomings including outdated technology hampered response to this year’s nationwide shortage
An internal Food and Drug Administration review found that numerous shortcomings hampered the agency’s response to problems with the U.S. infant formula supply this year.
A 10-page report released Tuesday said that a “confluence of systemic vulnerabilities" helped explain the events surrounding a recall of formula produced by Abbott Laboratories, which exacerbated an existing supply shortage.
Problems ranged from outdated technology at the FDA to limited training on formula among FDA investigators, the report said. It said funding limitations and gaps in the understanding of cronobacter, the type of bacteria that prompted Abbott’s recall, impeded the FDA’s response to this year’s incidents and the agency’s ability to regulate and oversee formula.
Abbott shut down its largest formula factory in Sturgis, Mich., in February because of safety concerns related to some of its Similac products. For months afterward, families struggled to find formula in U.S. grocery stores, with about 30% of products out of stock in July, according to the market-research firm IRI. Availability has been improving since then, IRI data showed in August.
The FDA’s report said the infant-formula industry uses “dated technology and record keeping practices" that can delay the gathering of key information needed for product recalls.
It said that Covid-19 cases at Abbott’s Michigan plant delayed the FDA’s in-person response to complaints raised about products manufactured there and that conditions at the facility weren’t consistent with a strong food safety culture.
Abbott and the FDA have come under criticism this year for what lawmakers said was a slow response to problems in Sturgis.
The FDA said Tuesday that it agreed with the report’s findings. The agency said it has already updated some of its processes and procedures to be able to respond to public-health emergencies more quickly, including the enhancement of its emergency-response structure and improved ways for the public to report concerns over food products.
The agency said it has also established a data system to track the production, distribution and purchase of formula.
Abbott said Tuesday that since its voluntary recall in February, investigations conducted by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the company itself didn’t find a definitive link between Abbott’s products and illnesses in children. It said that in the four cases of bacterial infections in babies who consumed formula from Abbott, unopened formula containers in their homes tested negative for cronobacter.
“We meet and exceed regulatory requirements for infant formula testing, and we will continue raising the bar by working with FDA and industry partners to further advance infant formula safety and processes," an Abbott spokesperson said.
The FDA’s report said subpar processes and confusion might have slowed the agency’s handling of complaints filed against Abbott earlier in the year. It said the FDA and other federal agencies don’t have the authority, expertise or resources to deal with supply-chain problems and shortages of crucial food products.
The report said that a shortage of investigators, experts and compliance staff related to formula constrains the FDA’s ability to inspect formula plants fully, review new products and quickly respond to complaints.
