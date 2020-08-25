Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Science >Health >FDA commissioner disputes Trump, says no 'deep state' elements delaying coronavirus vaccine
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

FDA commissioner disputes Trump, says no 'deep state' elements delaying coronavirus vaccine

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Jeff Mason , Reuters

  • Dr Stephen Hahn said he was completely confident that the FDA's workers were focused solely on the good of the American public
  • Hahn said had a solid relationship with Trump, whose re-election chances in November have been dampened by public discontent over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON : The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is not made up of "deep state" elements that are trying to delay a coronavirus vaccine as President Donald Trump has suggested, the agency's commissioner told Reuters on Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is not made up of "deep state" elements that are trying to delay a coronavirus vaccine as President Donald Trump has suggested, the agency's commissioner told Reuters on Monday.

Dr. Stephen Hahn said he was completely confident that the FDA's workers were focused solely on the good of the American public.

Dr. Stephen Hahn said he was completely confident that the FDA's workers were focused solely on the good of the American public.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Without evidence, Trump on Saturday accused members of the so-called “deep state" at the FDA of working to slow testing of COVID-19 vaccines until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.

"I have not seen anything that I would consider to be 'deep state' at the FDA," Hahn told Reuters in an interview.

Hahn said had a solid relationship with Trump, a Republican whose re-election chances in November have been dampened by public discontent over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I enjoy a very good relationship with the president and I have discussed our decisions with him, and I feel very comfortable and continue to feel comfortable with that relationship," Hahn said.

Hahn said a recent FDA decision to authorize a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients was not done because of political pressure, and he said he would not let such pressure influence a decision about a future COVID-19 vaccine.

"I will not participate in a decision at FDA that's made upon anything other than data and science. That I can assure you," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated