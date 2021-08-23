FDA gives Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine full approval

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted some 340,000 pages as part of their approval application—more than three times the size of the EUA submission—and included longer-term clinical trial data from more than 46,000 volunteers that showed the vaccine was 91.1% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 up to six months after the second of two doses, according to Pfizer. The emergency-use authorization issued last year was based on data from about 37,000 volunteers who were followed for a median of two months after the second dose.