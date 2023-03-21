Home / Science / Health /  FDA May Authorize Additional Covid-19 Booster Shots
Back

FDA May Authorize Additional Covid-19 Booster Shots

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:00 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
FILE - A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Reading, Pa. on Sept. 14, 2021. On Friday, March 10, 2023, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming the U.S. military has recorded a 500% increase in new HIV infections since COVID-19 vaccines were introduced. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (AP)Premium
FILE - A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Reading, Pa. on Sept. 14, 2021. On Friday, March 10, 2023, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming the U.S. military has recorded a 500% increase in new HIV infections since COVID-19 vaccines were introduced. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (AP)

Agency officials could make the decision on clearing another round for people at high risk within a few weeks

Federal health regulators are closing in on a decision whether to authorize a second round of the Omicron-targeted booster shots for the elderly and other people at high-risk of severe Covid-19, people familiar with the agency’s deliberations said.

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout