FDA May Authorize Additional Covid-19 Booster Shots
Agency officials could make the decision on clearing another round for people at high risk within a few weeks
Federal health regulators are closing in on a decision whether to authorize a second round of the Omicron-targeted booster shots for the elderly and other people at high-risk of severe Covid-19, people familiar with the agency’s deliberations said.
Food and Drug Administration officials could make the decision within a few weeks, the people said.
The officials are moving toward authorizing the second jabs of the Omicron-targeted shots for people who are 65 years and older or who have weakened immune systems, though the officials haven’t reached a final decision and could change their mind, one of the people said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then have to recommend the shots for them to become widely available.
The deliberations come as some people especially vulnerable to infection have asked their doctors to give them a second round of the updated booster, even though the FDA hasn’t signed off on such a use to date.
At the same time, some infectious-disease experts have called on federal health officials to permit another round of boosting to better safeguard people with comparatively weaker immune defenses, as the United Kingdom and Canada have done.
“For those who want it and have risks, they should be able to get it," said Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
Yet federal health officials have been trying to move to an annual Covid-19 vaccination schedule, partly because many people have tired of frequent boostings. And other vaccine experts say there isn’t evidence to support giving another boost more frequently.
“I got zero data to tell you that getting yet another booster is actually going to decrease your risk," said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine researcher at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
After research found that the Omicron variant spreading throughout the U.S. was better able to evade the initial Covid-19 vaccine, companies updated their shots to target both Omicron and the original virus.
The FDA authorized the rejiggered booster last August and the CDC recommended their use in September.
People who get the shots are 14 times less likely to die than unvaccinated people and three times less likely than vaccinated people who didn’t get the updated shot, according to data from the CDC.
Yet less than 17% of the total population has done so, compared with 69% who got the primary series, according to the CDC.About 40% of people 65 years and older have received the updated, dual-target shot, also below earlier levels.
There is scant data on how long the protection conferred by the updated booster lasts. Studies of the original boosters showed that protection against infection with symptoms waned over time, but that protection against severe disease lasted longer, a CDC spokeswoman said.
“It’s likely that people who have received the updated vaccine in recent months will remain protected against severe Covid-19 for a more extended period," a Health and Human Services department spokeswoman said.
Vaccine experts advising the CDC discussed last month the merits of giving another booster shot to high-risk groups but decided there wasn’t enough evidence to recommend it.
“Why confuse things with a recommendation for another booster when the first one hasn’t been accepted?" said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a liaison to the CDC expert panel.
A second booster shot this spring may not have much effect against emerging and future variants, Dr. Poland said. It might be better to wait until the fall to offer a shot targeting variants circulating at that time, rather than train their immune systems on an outdated strain.
Yet the immune defenses of the elderly and others with weaker immune systems who got the boosters late last year could have lost strength by now, some vaccine experts said.
This month, health officials in the U.K. and Canada recommended boosters this spring for the elderly, residents of nursing homes or immunocompromised people.
“A vaccine boost will temporarily give older people a better chance to avoid severe illness from a virus infection," said Dr. Barney Graham, a former National Institutes of Health vaccine researcher who helped develop what became the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 shot. He said no evidence exists showing that multiple boosters pose any risk.
Dr. Leana Wen, a health-policy professor at George Washington University, said the top question she gets from older patients is whether they should get another shot. She wants federal health regulators to allow high-risk people to get a second updated booster.
“People have been doing this anyway by going to pharmacies and saying this is their first booster," Dr. Wen said. “It would be reasonable to say that most people can wait until fall to get an annual shot, but those at highest risk who wish to have additional protection can get them more often."
This year, nearly 90% of Covid-19 deaths nationwide have occurred among people 65 years and older, with 70% occurring among those age 75 and older, according to HHS.