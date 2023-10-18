FDA mulls banning hair straighteners with formaldehyde over cancer-causing chemicals
The Food and Drug Administration has proposed banning certain hair straightening products containing formaldehyde, saying that they are linked to hormone-related cancers and can cause ‘long-term adverse health effects’
The Food and Drug Administration has proposed banning certain hair straightening products containing formaldehyde, saying that they are linked to hormone-related cancers and can cause "long-term adverse health effects," Fox Business reported Tuesday.
