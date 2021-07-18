US health regulators are expected to warn that the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is linked to a very small incidence of cases of a rare neurological disorder associated with other shots.

The US Food and Drug Administration plans to add the warning language to the J&J shot’s label, after finding a handful of cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome among the millions of people who have gotten the vaccine, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks nerves, causing temporary but potentially severe paralysis. The risk is a known one with vaccines, including some influenza vaccines and a leading shot to prevent shingles.

J&J didn’t immediately provide a comment.

The warning would be the latest for a vaccine that federal health officials had cautioned raises the risk of a rare blood-clotting condition.

The risk of Guillain-Barre, however, is very low, the person said, with a rate of about three to five cases per million recipients. The risk in the general population is about 1 in one million.

Some 12.7 million people in the US have gotten the one-dose J&J vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a harmless type of common-cold virus called an adenovirus. It is engineered to carry a piece of genetic code instructing the body’s cells to make something resembling the spike protein that juts from the surface of the coronavirus.

Production of the spikelike protein, in turn, triggers an immune response that can protect a vaccinated person from Covid-19.

Another Covid-19 vaccine, from AstraZeneca PLC, which isn’t authorized in the US but used in the UK and other countries, uses a technology similar to J&J’s. AstraZeneca’s shot also is linked to an increased risk of Guillain-Barre, federal health officials said.

AstraZeneca didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in late February. Its rollout has struggled after regulators ordered a temporary pause in its administration as investigators studied the rate of the rare clotting disorder among vaccinated people.

The FDA recommends use of the vaccine, saying the benefits outweigh the risks. The agency, however, attached a warning to the vaccine’s label about the risk of the disorder and made recommendations for treatment.

The vaccine requires only one dose and doesn’t need to be stored at ultralow temperatures like messenger RNA vaccines do, which makes it a more straightforward and easier shot for vaccinating people, especially in places for which the freezer conditions and patient follow-up for a second shot would be more difficult to achieve.

