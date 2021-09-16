FDA says covid-19 vaccines remain effective without boosters

Israeli researchers will present data on Friday to the panel making the case for boosters, which some senior U.S. officials have cited to support additional doses. The Israeli data, released Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that rates of infection and severe illness were substantially lower among study participants aged 60 and over who had been vaccinated at least five months earlier and then received a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}