Fear unsettles bladder, grief contracts lungs: Social media influencer shows connection between emotions and organs

“Every emotion carries energy,” said a social media influencer who insisted that there is a connection between emotions and organs.

In a detailed Instagram post, the influencer who goes by ‘holistichealths’ shared that fear unsettles the bladder, grief contracts the lungs, anger inflames the liver, and prolonged stress exhausts the adrenals.

Likewise, they suggested that different emotions affect different organs in the human body, and also shared the emotions “support” them.

“Emotions don’t just exist in the mind—they shape the body, weaving themselves into our organs and tissues,” they said, adding that every emotion carries energy, and when unprocessed, it can manifest as tension, imbalance, or even illness.

“The body does not forget; it stores our experiences in ways we may not immediately recognize.”

The influencer also shared that healing is not just about physical wellness but emotional release and energetic balance. “When we acknowledge and process our emotions, we free our organs from the weight of unspoken burdens.”

Here's how to ease organs off emotions: The holistic health influencer said the body listens to every emotion you feel, and just as tension can tighten, the right emotions can nourish and restore.

Breathwork can ease the lungs.

Grounding can soothe the kidneys.

Mindfulness can restore the heart.

Trust fuels the kidneys.

Joy strengthens the heart.

Patience soothes the liver.

Flexibility keeps the joints fluid.

Gratitude deepens the breath. “The path to well-being is holistic—listening to the whispers of the body, honouring the wisdom of our emotions, and allowing both to flow in harmony,” the influencer said.

LiveMint could not independently confirm the scientific validity of these claims.

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens agreed with the influencer and said it’s so important to heal holistically. They also felt that being kind to oneself is key to keeping the body healthy.

“Emotions truly are medicine when we learn to work with them,” a social media user said.

“Yes absolutely! that’s why it’s so important to heal holistic - body, mind and soul!” added another user.

A user thanked the influencer for sharing the detailed inforgrapics, and said, “So incredible! Think about the “issues” you may have or have dealt with! There’s a connection!”

“If we are kind to ourselves, we are keeping our body parts and organ healthy,” a netizen said.

