Fearing antimicrobial resistance in humans, India plans to ban 37 antibiotics for animal use
SummaryThis development is significant given that antimicrobial resistance has become a major global health issue. According to the ministry of chemical and fertiliser data, around 6 lakh lives are lost in India each year due to resistant infections.
New Delhi: The Centre plans to ban the sale, manufacture, import, and distribution of 37 antimicrobial medicines used to boost animal growth and yield. The plan is to check the effect of antibiotic resistance in humans, which is transferred through the consumption of milk, meat, eggs, and other dairy products.