Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease scientist, received his Covid-19 vaccine on Monday along with other senior officials and six health workers at a livestreamed event at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The widely-respected doctor said he took the shot "as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.

"I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic," he added.





