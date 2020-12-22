OPEN APP
Feel extremely confident, says Dr Anthony Fauci as he receives Covid-19 vaccine shot
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, U.S., December 22, 2020. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)
1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 09:34 PM IST AFP

  • Anthony Fauci said he took the shot 'as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine'

Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease scientist, received his Covid-19 vaccine on Monday along with other senior officials and six health workers at a livestreamed event at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The widely-respected doctor said he took the shot "as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.

"I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic," he added.


