Feeling tired all day? Gaining weight faster than ever? You may need the Vidya Balan diet, check 5 daily habits to avoid

Many people complain that they feel unwell yet cannot find a clear medical cause. They feel tired throughout the day or dizzy at random moments. Some struggle with digestion or wake up exhausted despite long sleep.

Others notice rising irritability or poor focus. This strange state is often not a disease, yet it still affects daily life.

Doctors call this condition “sub-health”. The person is not fully sick, but the body is still sending warning signs.

Science now links many of these subtle problems to chronic inflammation inside the body. It builds slowly and harms vital systems.

Acute inflammation behaves like a loud alarm while chronic inflammation acts like a quiet fire. It burns slowly without clear signs, yet it damages tissues over time.

People may gain weight more quickly or experience difficulty remembering things easily. They may also drift toward early metabolic imbalance.

After battling body-image issues for decades, Vidya Balan stunned fans with her remarkable body transformation in Bhool Bhulaiya 3. She credited her anti-inflammatory diet plan for the weight loss.

At the Galatta India’s Fans Festival, she said, “I did this thing called Elimination of Inflammation, and I lost weight since early 2024.”

According to a 2015 NCBI study, an anti-inflammatory diet focuses on natural, minimally processed foods, such as fruits, whole grains, leafy vegetables, and healthy fats from seeds. It avoids packaged and processed foods, such as those containing trans fats.

This eating pattern is often recommended for conditions like autoimmune diseases, thyroid issues and heart problems. It also supports healthy weight loss.

The Vidya Balan diet: What to eat and what to avoid In an anti-inflammatory diet, foods to avoid include refined carbohydrates, such as white bread and pastries, as well as sugary drinks and desserts. You should also avoid processed meats, such as bacon and sausages, and trans fats found in margarine and packaged baked goods. People with sensitivities may also need to avoid dairy or gluten.

The diet encourages the consumption of colourful fruits and vegetables, healthy fats like olive oil and avocados, and omega-3-rich fish such as salmon and sardines.

Whole grains, beans and lentils provide fibre. Spices like turmeric, ginger and garlic help reduce inflammation.

At the same time, fermented foods and drinks support gut health. Such foods include Idli-dosa, curd and dhokla. Such drinks include buttermilk and kanji.

5 daily habits to avoid Here are 6 daily habits that flare up chronic inflammation in the body. Avoid these to get better:

Late nights A lack of proper sleep disrupts the body’s repair system. Inflammatory substances, such as IL-6 and TNF-α, begin to accumulate, causing the body to become tired and stressed.

Sedentary lifestyle A slow metabolism is associated with increased oxidative stress. When the body is unable to clear waste properly, inflammation occurs.

Smoking or drinking Both smoking and drinking damage cells and blood vessels. They accelerate inflammatory reactions within the body.

Weakening gut bacteria Low-fibre diets and poor eating habits weaken the gut barrier. Inflammatory signals then spread from the gut to the rest of the body.