Festive feasting may disrupt fertility: Experts warn even 2–3 weeks of poor diet can affect IVF

As the festive season brings an inevitable rise in sweets, fried snacks and alcohol consumption, fertility specialists say couples who are trying to conceive—naturally or through IVF—should be more cautious about holiday indulgences. While a few days of overeating may not cause long-term harm, even short bursts of high-carbohydrate, high-sugar and heavily processed foods can temporarily disrupt key reproductive functions.

Dr Mahesh Koregol, National Strategy Group Director & Senior Clinical Director (Fertility Specialist) at Nova IVF Fertility, Bengaluru, explains how these seemingly short-lived dietary patterns can influence hormones, egg and sperm health, and IVF treatment timelines.

How Short-Term Festive Eating Impacts Fertility According to Dr Koregol, a brief period of overeating sweets and fried foods does not drastically affect fertility. However, the immediate metabolic changes triggered by festive diets can still have consequences. Sudden insulin spikes, inflammation and fluid retention may interfere with reproductive hormones. These fluctuations can influence egg quality, sperm motility and even early embryo implantation.

“Many couples undergoing IVF are unaware that insulin spikes and inflammation do affect egg quality, sperm motility and implantation,” he says. Reducing junk food intake during treatment cycles, he adds, can help stabilise the body’s biochemical environment.

Can 2–3 Weeks of Poor Festive Diet Affect Menstrual Cycles? One of the most common questions couples ask is whether short-term dietary shifts during holidays can alter menstrual cycles. Dr Koregol confirms that it can.

“Two to three weeks of poor diet during the festival period can imbalance hormones to a certain extent. Even slight weight variation leads to hormonal changes, causing delays in periods,” he says. For those planning IVF cycles in December–January, such delays can push treatment timelines or affect ovulation monitoring.

Top Dietary Mistakes Couples Make During Festivals Dr Koregol highlights three common patterns that negatively affect fertility:

Irregular eating patterns: Long gaps between meals cause sugar cravings, leading to overconsumption of sweets. These spikes worsen inflammation and insulin resistance, both harmful for egg and sperm health.

Excessive fried and oily foods: These trigger oxidative stress, which can impair sperm motility and affect egg maturation.

High sugar beverages, tea and coffee: Frequent sugary drinks elevate insulin levels and may worsen conditions like PCOS, affecting ovulation. “Eat on time and do not stay hungry for long periods. When you crave for a long time, you crave sugar-rich foods, which is going to be wrong,” he advises.

Dietary Guidelines for Couples Trying to Conceive

Dr Koregol recommends adopting a disciplined approach through the festive period, especially for couples undergoing IVF:

Prioritise fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains to stabilise insulin levels and reduce inflammation.

Avoid excessive oils, fried foods and sweets, which interfere with metabolic balance.

Maintain regular meal timings to prevent cravings and hormonal fluctuations.

Hydrate adequately, especially after heavy meals or alcohol consumption.

Include anti-inflammatory foods such as leafy greens, nuts, berries and omega-3-rich options. “Fruits, vegetables and more dietary fibre keep you full for a longer time and support overall reproductive health,” he says.