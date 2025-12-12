Festive feasting may disrupt fertility: Experts warn even 2–3 weeks of poor diet can affect IVF

As the festive season brings an inevitable rise in sweets, fried snacks and alcohol consumption, fertility specialists say couples who are trying to conceive—naturally or through IVF—should be more cautious about holiday indulgences. While a few days of overeating may not cause long-term harm, even short bursts of high-carbohydrate, high-sugar and heavily processed foods can temporarily disrupt key reproductive functions.
Dr Mahesh Koregol, National Strategy Group Director & Senior Clinical Director (Fertility Specialist) at Nova IVF Fertility, Bengaluru, explains how these seemingly short-lived dietary patterns can influence hormones, egg and sperm health, and IVF treatment timelines.
According to Dr Koregol, a brief period of overeating sweets and fried foods does not drastically affect fertility. However, the immediate metabolic changes triggered by festive diets can still have consequences. Sudden insulin spikes, inflammation and fluid retention may interfere with reproductive hormones. These fluctuations can influence egg quality, sperm motility and even early embryo implantation.
“Many couples undergoing IVF are unaware that insulin spikes and inflammation do affect egg quality, sperm motility and implantation,” he says. Reducing junk food intake during treatment cycles, he adds, can help stabilise the body’s biochemical environment.
One of the most common questions couples ask is whether short-term dietary shifts during holidays can alter menstrual cycles. Dr Koregol confirms that it can.
“Two to three weeks of poor diet during the festival period can imbalance hormones to a certain extent. Even slight weight variation leads to hormonal changes, causing delays in periods,” he says. For those planning IVF cycles in December–January, such delays can push treatment timelines or affect ovulation monitoring.
Dr Koregol highlights three common patterns that negatively affect fertility:
“Eat on time and do not stay hungry for long periods. When you crave for a long time, you crave sugar-rich foods, which is going to be wrong,” he advises.
Dietary Guidelines for Couples Trying to Conceive
Dr Koregol recommends adopting a disciplined approach through the festive period, especially for couples undergoing IVF:
“Fruits, vegetables and more dietary fibre keep you full for a longer time and support overall reproductive health,” he says.
For couples planning IVF or trying to conceive naturally, balancing festive enjoyment with mindful eating can help maintain hormonal stability and support fertility outcomes through the holiday season.