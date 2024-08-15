WHO declares mpox a public health emergency of international concern due to its rapid spread in Eastern Congo and neighboring countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared mpox a public emergency of international concern. This comes amid a rapid surge in spread of the disease in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and its detection in neighbouring countries as well.

The Director General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, that a public health emergency of international concern is the highest level of alarm under international health law.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply "Today, the Emergency Committee met and advised me that, in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice. A public health emergency of international concern is the highest level of alarm under international health law," Tedros said in a media briefing on the outcome of the mpox Emergency Committee meeting.

Currently, there are 15 VRDLs, equipped to test for monkeypox, including the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Meanwhile, the Centre is working on developing test kit for monkeypox.

Here is what to do if you are infected with monkeypox: Isolate: If you are infected with the virus, the symptoms will start showing within 2 weeks. They are said to be infectious till the symptoms go away, and rashes and lesions are healed. It is extremely essential to isolate till then.

Inform: Inform and advise everyone to get tested who has come in close contact with you in the last 2 weeks. Here is what is defined as close contact.

- Direct contact with the monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids on your body.

- Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by you.

- Contact with the respiratory secretions you may have released.

- Anyone you have engaged in any sexual activity with you including hugging, kissing or having sexual intercourse.

Few rules to maintain when infected: - Avoid contact with people, especially those who fall under the high risk group.

- Limit your contact with animals too.