Fever lasting over 3 days? Don't ignore these warnings from doctors

A fever—defined as a temperature above 100°F (38°C)—is usually your body's way of fighting off a viral or bacterial infection. Most mild fevers clear up within a few days with plenty of rest, hydration, and basic treatment for the underlying infection.

But if you have it for more than three days, this could signal an underlying illness that needs medical care. Here, experts explain why all cases of extended fever should never be overlooked, how to know whether it is serious and when you should see a doctor.

More than three days of fever should raise a red flag In many cases of viral illness, the normal recovery time is 2 to 3 days, depending on rest and adequate hydration, along with a clinical plan. On the other hand, a persistent fever may require medical intervention.

Dr Sharwari Sudhir Dabhade, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Diabetology & Endocrinology, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, says this is the reason for the failure to achieve proper diagnosis and treatment.

The pattern, not just the temperature Dr Dabhade says one should not have to solely depend on the degree of fever. They also ask whether the fever is constant or intermittent, and whether it is associated with chills, sweating, or other findings that may suggest a cause.

Who is at greater risk? Those at risk for developing complications of prolonged fever include children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions (such as diabetes, kidney disease or heart disease). These people must consult a medical expert soon.

What could a persistent fever indicate? High fever is primarily due to infection. During the rainy and post-rainy seasons, one must always consider diseases such as malaria, typhoid fever, dengue, leptospirosis, and influenza.

“On occasion, persistent fever can result from a bacterial infection such as a urinary tract infection, pneumonia, or tuberculosis. It can also be triggered by neoplasia, but less commonly," says Dr Umesh Gupta, Director and HOD, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Aakash Healthcare Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dwarka.

When should you see a doctor? If a fever persists for more than three days, avoid self-medicating or switching prescribed medicines; drink plenty of fluids, check the temperature regularly, and see a doctor. Your doctor may recommend blood tests, malaria and dengue tests, urinalysis, or a chest X-ray, depending on your symptoms.

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Dr Gupta also suggests that one should visit the hospital immediately if the fever is followed by severe headache, breathing difficulty, persistent vomiting, rashes on the body, pain in the belly/stomach area, a burning sensation while urinating, or confusion/sleepiness, along with signs of dehydration. Those in high-risk groups — young children, older adults and others — should see a doctor even sooner.

Avoid these common mistakes Self-medication for an infectious disease, such as antibiotics without a doctor's prescription or only relying on over-the-counter fever medicines, can lead to delays in diagnosis and the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Fever-reducing medications can provide temporary relief, but they do not actually address the root cause of the illness.

Why early diagnosis matters When the cause of a continuous high fever is identified through appropriate tests, doctors can start specific treatment to prevent complications and expedite recovery. A delayed medical evaluation should not be overlooked, as prolonged fever is not always a simple viral infection.