Is this the silver bullet to end covid?

Last Friday, a panel led by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the need for a so-called pan-sarbecovirus vaccine saw presentations by infectious diseases experts, and five vaccine makers from France, Canada, South Korea and the UK, who shared their plans on developing a booster vaccine that could offer broad protection against existing Alpha, Delta, Omicron variants, and a wild type of variant or background variant that has yet to see any new mutation so far.

