First batch of covid vaccine arrives in Moscow clinics for mass trial

Three Moscow outpatient clinics have received the first batch of a covid vaccine against the coronavirus for post-registration trials, news agency TASS reported, citing Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova. Moscow residents can apply to participate in the study and be the first to obtain the vaccine, the deputy mayor said.

The study is part of post-registration clinical trials of the vaccine against COVID-19 in which 40,000 people are expected to participate. Russia announced last month that its vaccine had already received approval, even though Russia's health ministry said clinical trials were not yet complete.

This raised concerns among Western scientists over a lack of safety data, with some warning that moving too quickly on a vaccine could be dangerous.

Early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine showed encouraging results when details were published on Friday.

In the Lancet study, Russian researchers reported on two small trials, each involving 38 healthy adults aged between 18 and 60, who were given a two-part immunisation.

The report said the data showed that the vaccine was "safe, well tolerated, and does not cause serious adverse events in healthy adult volunteers".

Russia has said that industrial production of its version of vaccine is expected from this month.

President Vladimir Putin said in early August that the vaccine gave "sustainable immunity" and that one of his own daughters had been inoculated.

The covid vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya research institute for epidemiology and microbiology in Moscow in coordination with the Russian defence ministry..

Top Russian leaders, including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, have been already inoculated with the country's covid vaccine, Sputnik News reported. (With Agency Inputs)

