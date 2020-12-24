"It has always been our endeavour to fulfil our prime minister's dream for 'vocal for local' and 'Making in India' for the world."Moving towards prime minister's clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we have achieved one more historical milestone during the lockdown period of COVID-19 pandemic by developing India's first world-class indigenous pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) and obtained Indian licensure," stated a letter written by Prakash Kumar Singh, Additional Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII) addressed to Vardhan.