Home >Science >health >First part of phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed at PGI Rohtak

Rohtak: The first part of phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed on Saturday at Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, said Dr Savita Verma, principal investigator of the vaccine trial team.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Verma said that six people were administered the vaccine on Saturday under the second part of phase-1.

"First part of phase-1 of vaccine trial (Covaxin) has been completed. 50 people across India were administered the vaccine and the results were encouraging. Six people were administered vaccine on Saturday under second part of phase-1," she said.

Human trials of Covaxin, India's first vaccine candidate against coronavirus, began at PGI Rohtak on July 17. Three volunteers were administered Covaxin on that day.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Covaxin is an indigenous, inactivated vaccine that is being developed in collaboration with ICMR’s National Institute of Virology, Pune. (Twitter@BharatBiotech)

Delhi-based lab partners with Bharat Biotech for Covaxin trials: 5 updates

2 min read . 23 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout