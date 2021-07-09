Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the Union health minister even as the possibility of a third wave looms over the country. Given that complacency and lack of preparedness turned India into one of the worst-hit places by the pandemic, Mandaviya has his work cut out for him. The poor planning that led to thousands of deaths of the second wave has to be avoided. So preparing essential health infrastructures such as medical oxygen plants, hospital beds, and boosting critical drugs manufacturing capacity should begin at warp speed. Here are the five actions that the health minister should implement immediately.

Prepare Prepare Prepare- The threat of the third wave looms large and remains inevitable. A new surge in cases driven by variants and low vaccination is seen across Asia and Europe. Earlier this week, the World Health Organization said there was a 33% jump in new cases in Europe, 16% in Africa and 8.6% in Southeast Asia. India, though has seen a 9% decline in cases. The local trends show that the country will see a resurgence. However, vaccination can prevent deaths despite high infections. The health minister needs to take stock of key trends such as test positivity rate (currently under 5%), hospitalization figures from each state and deaths. Any increase in these three parameters is a sign of worry. Testing remains one critical arm to detect spread and an essential tool in surveillance, any sign of an increase in test positivity should lead to more intensive testing. On the health infrastructure side, the Mumbai model of setting up emergency jumbo hospitals should be a priority. States with poor infrastructure will significantly benefit from this. The preparation for such facilities should begin now. These centres are investments to treat future ailments.

Take stock of critical medicines/oxygen cylinders- Despite the havoc caused by the SARS-Cov-2, medical science has managed to catch up. A year after the outbreak of covid-19, science has managed to give us treatments through repurposed drugs in record time. The clinical protocol has evolved across the world, showing us clear evidence of which drugs work and don’t. The clinical efficacy of drugs such as Remdesevir, Tocilizumab and Ivermectin are now clearly documented. Though the effectiveness of covid drugs such as Remdesevir and Ivermectin are being debated in clinical circles, there is likely some benefits. This led to hoarding and over-prescription, leading to a shortage of these drugs in the second wave. Mandaviya, who also oversees the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products and their pricing as the minister for chemicals and fertilizers, should ask drugmakers to give a production plan of critical covid-19 drugs in case there is an increase in demand. Companies should be instructed to stockpile critical medical supplies, despite the chances of these drugs not getting used.

Vaccinate at warp speed, explore indemnity and compensation options - This is easier said than done. The variables required for the country to expand its vaccination drive are beyond the government’s control. Yet, there are certain actions that the government should take to speed up the clinical development of vaccines that are in the pipeline. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been slow to ramp up. This is not entirely their fault. Without the government agreeing to finance vaccine makers last year, the vaccine scale-up has taken a hit. Adding to the shortage of vaccines in the country is the indecision on offering indemnity to global vaccine makers that had stalled the supplies of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna. The health ministry should provide indemnity to vaccine companies (domestic and MNC) with reasonable caveats. Governments worldwide have done this, and India will be no different from those countries in doing so. In addition, to safeguard people’s interests, the government should set up a compensation scheme for those who might face adverse events through vaccination. This is the only way the stalemate can end between MNC vaccine companies and the government, and India can have an increased supply for its vaccination drive. Despite the threat of variants, vaccination works and remains our best tool in reducing deaths.

Genetic sequencing to track new variants/ bring cohesion in governing bodies - Experts predict that the SARS-Cov-2 virus will continue to mutate, despite the threat of severity of the Delta and now the Lamda variant. Enough evidence is emerging that vaccines are effective on these variants. Yet, the genome sequencing of samples is important to predict the epidemiological trend, effectiveness of the molecular tests in detecting new cases and the disease trajectory. India sequences far fewer samples for the disease burden that it has. The lack of coordination among different surveillance agencies adds to the bureaucratic issues of carrying out large scale genomic sequencing. Organizations such as the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) need to be given resources to carry on surveillance along with state governments. The health ministry needs to pay attention to this neglected but important organization for disease management.

Release the clinical studies on vaccination, excess deaths- India is the only country in the world where despite over 20 million vaccination, there is still no study from the government on vaccine effectiveness, including hospitalization and deaths due to covid19 vaccination. This also includes studies related to breakthrough infections that show how many people got infected after receiving a vaccine shot. The Indian Council of Medical Research is responsible for these studies. Yet six months after India began its immunization drive, there is no data on this. Credible data from the government on vaccine effectiveness is needed for clinical purposes and can also help tackle vaccine hesitancy. The unvaccinated populations remain vulnerable to the virus, and India will not prevent severe disease in these groups despite tom-tomming its vaccination figures. The health ministry should get the ICMR to release these findings.

