Vaccinate at warp speed, explore indemnity and compensation options - This is easier said than done. The variables required for the country to expand its vaccination drive are beyond the government’s control. Yet, there are certain actions that the government should take to speed up the clinical development of vaccines that are in the pipeline. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been slow to ramp up. This is not entirely their fault. Without the government agreeing to finance vaccine makers last year, the vaccine scale-up has taken a hit. Adding to the shortage of vaccines in the country is the indecision on offering indemnity to global vaccine makers that had stalled the supplies of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna. The health ministry should provide indemnity to vaccine companies (domestic and MNC) with reasonable caveats. Governments worldwide have done this, and India will be no different from those countries in doing so. In addition, to safeguard people’s interests, the government should set up a compensation scheme for those who might face adverse events through vaccination. This is the only way the stalemate can end between MNC vaccine companies and the government, and India can have an increased supply for its vaccination drive. Despite the threat of variants, vaccination works and remains our best tool in reducing deaths.