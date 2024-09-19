Florida woman suffers severe reaction after receiving 3 vaccines at once, videos go viral

  Florida woman's viral videos showed her bruised, swollen body, and she was barely able to speak.

Published19 Sep 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Disturbing videos shared by Florida resident Alexis Lorenze have gone viral on social media, showing the severe adverse reactions she experienced after allegedly receiving multiple vaccinations at once.

The viral video showed her bruised, swollen face, and she was barely able to speak.

Alexis suffered these side effects after she was given three vaccines for meningitis, pneumonia, and tetanus “all at once” at the UCI Medical Center in Orange, California. “The hospital gave me something that is making my face react like this,” Alexis said as she lay in the hospital bed.

 

Also Read | Rare Blood clots from J&J, Astra Covid shots linked to genetics

“It's on my neck. It's on my face, on my forehead. I am here trying to spread awareness of what is happening to me. I'm really scared, and everything in my body hurts. Please, TikTok. Please, help me, give me advice, spread this video in case this gets worse. The medical world needs to see this, please,” she added.

In another video, she alleged: “UCI Medical Orange County California is trying to k!ll me."

Also Read | FDA approves first nasal spray to treat dangerous allergic reactions

Sounding awfully sick, Alexis said: “All they wanna do is inject me with more stuff, and I keep refusing. Because I don't know what's happening, and I don't trust them.”

Alexis and her father Todd Lorenze have been regularly posting about her poor health condition on social media. They are pleading with people to share her medical condition to spread awareness.

Alexis said that within minutes of receiving vaccines her body started reacting.

She was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder called PNH (paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria) in January this year.

Initially, she tried to improve her health on her own and never took the treatment because doctors had asked her to keep getting vaccinated, which she ignored due to religious reasons.

Alexis also said her eyes were burning and itchy, and she could not lower her neck. “I've been screaming and yelling”, but doctors are just trying to provide me with more opioids and pump more drugs because they are tired of me reporting the side effects to the world, she added.

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 06:52 PM IST
