For Covid-19 vaccine boosters, some people jump the line

Julie Levitt said she told a clerk at a Publix Super Markets Inc. pharmacy that she and her fiancé were immunosuppressed when they went in for a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine recently. They aren’t. The 51-year-old personal assistant in Orlando, Fla., said the couple wanted to boost their immunity against Covid-19 ahead of their wedding in a few weeks. She said the clerk didn’t question her request. Minutes later, she received the shot.