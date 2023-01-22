Home / Science / Health /  For future viral threats, health officials look to sewage
For future viral threats, health officials look to sewage

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 06:17 PM IST Brianna Abbott, The Wall Street Journal
New York is now expanding wastewater monitoring and starting to look for flu, RSV, hepatitis A, norovirus and antibiotic-resistant genes in parts of the state, as health officials across the U.S. consider wastewater as a more permanent public-health tool for watching a variety of threats
New York is now expanding wastewater monitoring and starting to look for flu, RSV, hepatitis A, norovirus and antibiotic-resistant genes in parts of the state, as health officials across the U.S. consider wastewater as a more permanent public-health tool for watching a variety of threats

New York analyzes wastewater for flu, RSV and polio, in addition to Covid-19

When the virologist Kirsten St. George learned last summer that a paralyzed patient in New York’s Rockland County had tested positive for polio, she turned her attention to the state’s sewers.

