Foreign vaccines on the fast track for Indian masses

Under the clinical trial rules, a foreign company has to conduct a bridging study before it seeks an authorization that determines if the vaccine is equally safe and effective among the Indian population as it is in the country where extensive human trials have been conducted. However, there are certain clauses, which, in case of an emergency, allow the regulator to authorize a foreign vaccine if it has been approved by another national regulator. The Indian government has basically invoked this provision of the clinical trial rules to allow foreign companies to export their vaccines.