Forget beating Covid-19. Europe is preparing to live with it

Travel restrictions and isolation regimes for confirmed Covid-19 cases are commonplace across the region and are likely to persist for some time. Countries have boosted their genetic surveillance to better track coronavirus variants. Booster shots for the elderly and vulnerable are either under discussion or actively planned, despite the World Health Organization pleading for the prioritization of poorer parts of the world. Many governments are expanding widespread, regular testing to spot cases and are enhancing, rather than retiring, contact-tracing systems.