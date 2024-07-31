Forget cutting sugar—new tech makes it healthier instead

Some sugar occurs naturally in our foods, like fruit and dairy products. But much of it is added by manufacturers to processed food and drinks, such as cereal and soda. U.S. regulators in recent years have begun cracking down on added sugar, in 2016 requiring food and beverage makers to disclose on nutrition labels how much sugar has been added to products. Regulators this year put limits on added sugar in school meals and are weighing a requirement that food high in substances like sugar must say so on the front of their packaging.