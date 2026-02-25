Subscribe

Fortis doctor reveals 70% Indians miss ‘basic metabolic necessity’ in their diet, which shows up as diabetes & more

The Fortis doctor emphasises that fibre is essential for gut health and metabolic function, recommending 25 to 30 grams daily from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated25 Feb 2026, 03:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Representative Image
Representative Image
AI Quick Read

Nearly 70% of Indians miss a “basic metabolic necessity” in their diet — fibre, and a Fortis Delhi doctor said it's showing up as issues like fatty liver, diabetes and more.

In a viral video, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a Gastroenterologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, said that India has a fibre intake problem. He highlighted that fibre is not optional and is essential to promote everything from blood sugar to gut motility and colon health.

The doctor said, “Nearly 70% of Indians do not meet their daily fibre requirements, and the consequences show up as constipation, bloating, fatty liver, diabetes, and metabolic disease.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Fortis doctor says three eggs a day can transform health, shares benefits

“Fibre is not optional,” Dr Vatsya said. “Soluble fibre, such as apple, oats, flax seeds, and moong daal, absorbs water and bile and turns into a jelly-like substance. This helps control blood sugar and cholesterol.”

Insoluble fibre, he said, helps improve bowel movement and gut motility and is found in vegetables like cabbage and carrots, and whole grains like jawar and bajra. It “acts like a brush to clean the intestines from the inside.”

“Together, they nourish gut bacteria and produce short-chain fatty acids that protect colon health,” the gastroenterologist said.

Also Read | Chia Seeds or Isabgol? Fortis Doctor reveals this is your everyday ‘gut-hero’

He said that adults need 25 to 30 grams daily from vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

“Fibre is not a supplement trend. It is a basic metabolic necessity,” he highlighted.

5 sources of fibre that can easily be introduced to your daily routine:

  • Chia seeds: These tiny powerhouses are arguably the “lazy person’s” fibre hack. Just two tablespoons contain about 10 grams of fibre. Stir chia seeds into yoghurt, oatmeal, or a smoothie. They have almost no flavour, so they won't ruin your meal’s “vibe”.
  • Raspberries: If you prefer your fibre to taste like dessert, raspberries are your best friend. One cup provides about 8 grams of fibre—significantly more than blueberries or strawberries.
  • Popcorn: Popcorn is a 100% whole grain. If you air-pop it or use minimal oil, it’s a high-volume, high-fibre snack that feels much more indulgent than it actually is and gets you roughly 3.5 grams of fibre.
  • Lentils are fibre heavyweights, offering about 15 grams per cooked cup.
  • Avocado: Most people think of avocados for their healthy fats, but they are actually an incredible fibre source. One medium avocado has about 10–13 grams.

Advertisement
Also Read | Fortis doctor calls dal an incomplete protein source – Here's why

It is important to note that when increasing fibre, do it slowly and drink plenty of water. Fibre needs water to move through your system effectively; otherwise, you might end up feeling a bit bloated.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

Trending
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsScienceHealthFortis doctor reveals 70% Indians miss ‘basic metabolic necessity’ in their diet, which shows up as diabetes & more
Read Next Story