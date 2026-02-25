Fortis doctor reveals 70% Indians miss ‘basic metabolic necessity’ in their diet, which shows up as diabetes & more

Nearly 70% of Indians miss a “basic metabolic necessity” in their diet — fibre, and a Fortis Delhi doctor said it's showing up as issues like fatty liver, diabetes and more.
In a viral video, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a Gastroenterologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, said that India has a fibre intake problem. He highlighted that fibre is not optional and is essential to promote everything from blood sugar to gut motility and colon health.
The doctor said, “Nearly 70% of Indians do not meet their daily fibre requirements, and the consequences show up as constipation, bloating, fatty liver, diabetes, and metabolic disease.”
“Fibre is not optional,” Dr Vatsya said. “Soluble fibre, such as apple, oats, flax seeds, and moong daal, absorbs water and bile and turns into a jelly-like substance. This helps control blood sugar and cholesterol.”
Insoluble fibre, he said, helps improve bowel movement and gut motility and is found in vegetables like cabbage and carrots, and whole grains like jawar and bajra. It “acts like a brush to clean the intestines from the inside.”
“Together, they nourish gut bacteria and produce short-chain fatty acids that protect colon health,” the gastroenterologist said.
He said that adults need 25 to 30 grams daily from vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.
“Fibre is not a supplement trend. It is a basic metabolic necessity,” he highlighted.
It is important to note that when increasing fibre, do it slowly and drink plenty of water. Fibre needs water to move through your system effectively; otherwise, you might end up feeling a bit bloated.