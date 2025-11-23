Fortis doctor says three eggs a day can transform health, shares benefits

At a time when the Internet is flooding with health advice, rightfully pushing for more protein, but with fancy diets, a Fortis doctor said three eggs can help you achieve your health goals, without overcomplicating food.

In a viral video, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a Gastroenterologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, said that just consuming three eggs every day can transform health.

Sharing his personal example, the doctor said he lost 38 kgs in three years by eating eggs every day. “Consuming eggs is no less than a blessing for good health,” said Dr Vatsya, who has 10+ years of experience in gut health. “Eating three eggs every day can change your life.”

He said that the human body gets 18 grams of “complete and high-quality” protein by consuming 3 eggs daily. “This protein has all the essential amino acids, which are essential for muscle recovery and fat metabolism.”

“Regular intake of eggs helps increase HDL or the good cholesterol, and converts LDL particles, or the bad cholesterol, into a safe, larger form...decreasing the cardiovascular risk naturally,” Dr Vatsya said.

The Gastroenterologist also said that the egg yolk is rich in nutrients, which not only help promote liver health, but are also a great source of antioxidants.

“Egg yolk is a rich source of choline, an essential nutrient which breaks down liver fat and promotes detoxification. Therefore, eggs are called ‘liver supportive food’,” he said.

“Egg yolk has antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin that are a boon for the eyes, and save skin from premature ageing,” he added.

He, however, cautioned that the eggs can help only if the overall diet is balanced.

In the caption, Dr Vatsya wrote: “Power of Eating 3 Eggs Everyday! Eating three eggs a day can genuinely transform your health.”

“Try it for 30 days, your body will feel the difference,” he added.

In his previous video, Dr Vatsya had said that a bowl of dal, which is the average daily consumption of vegetarian Indians, is insufficient to meet the daily protein intake. He explained that to get merely 24 grams of protein from dal, “you'd need to eat at least 5 bowls (100 grams)”.

He said that compared to 100 grams of chicken, 100 grams of dal still has five or six grams less protein.

How much protein do you really need? The World Health Organisation recommends 0.83 grams of protein a day per kilogram of body weight (g/kg) for healthy adults to maintain muscle and tissue health.